Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Set Dates For 2023 World Tour

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced new tour dates for a joint upcoming 2023 world tour. The two rock groups are slated to hit cities in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more this coming year.

The announcement comes after the bands enjoyed a tour of stadiums in North America over the summer, and now they’re headed abroad.

The new slate of gigs kicks off on February 18 in Mexico City. Later in the spring, they hit South America as well as the U.K.

The band began touring together after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. When they were able to get back on the road, once the COVID-19 epidemic quieted down some, they did so in style to big crowds. Though Mötley Crüe was largely without drummer Tommy Lee, who was only able to perform a few songs each night after breaking ribs in a fall just prior to the shows.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” stated Mötley Crüe when announcing the upcoming global tour dates. “Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!”

Fans can get tickets on October 28, with pre-sales starting October 25. For Mexico and South America, tickets will go on sale on October 27, with pre-sales starting October 21.

Check out a promo video for the shows below.



02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)

02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar

02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)

05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)

05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)

06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *

06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *

06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)

06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)

06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena

07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)

07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

*festival appearance

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation