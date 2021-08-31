Van Dyke Parks Elaborates on ‘Histories’

The legendary songwriter-composer responded to our article on his collaboration with David Hartt on `Histories (Old Black Joe),’ an installation with music at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles

Like many other writers about music, art and other consequential human endeavors, when striving to make sense of how artists exist in modern times, I’ve turned to Van Dyke Parks. Why?





I’ll defer to the great Eric Idle from Monty Python, who answered this question best when introducing Van Dyke in concert at Largo here in L.A. a few years back.



“Van Dyke Parks,” said Idle, “is not a genius. He is a fucking genius.”



As someone lucky enough to have known him for more than three decades now since first interviewing him in 1988, I would agree.



He’s also very funny, warm-hearted and gracious. After we published our first piece on Histories, he messaged me to elaborate on his feelings about this work.



But while most elaborations from most people are rarely memorable, from Van Dyke they always are. This one was delightful, and so essentially him, that we asked if it was okay to publish.

“Rock on,” he answered. It follows.



In it, he refers to Discover America, the second of seven albums he made while at Warner Brothers. With its covers of Calypso folk songs and Calypso-tinged covers, it’s the album that first drew David Hartt, the creator of Histories, to Van Dyke, and inspired him to invite Van Dyke’s to compose music for this project.



As we detailed here, the exhibit is Histories (Old Black Joe,) an installation of two tapestries at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. It will be on exhibit unti January 2, 2022.



For this composition, which is a repeating loop that plays continually, he used quadraphonic sound – – four channels of sound instead of stereo’s two – and delighted in it.



“Quad,” he said, is “a naturalist’s nirvana in this study of Caribbean post-Colonialism.”





Van Dyke Parks at Home, 2018

Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

After publishing our first piece on this Parks-Harrt collaboration here, we received a text from Van Dyke elaborating on this project. Perhaps responding to what seemed too grandiose in our description of this work, given that I had yet to view it, he began his message almost as a warning:

VAN DYKE PARKS: “I must caution you that [Histories] is a room with two tapestries, woven from cashmere and silk, in Belgium. Their images are drawn from the black American artists from Trinidad and the Hudson School of art.



It is the magnitude of the artist that drew me to this project. [David Hartt] approached me outta the blue, having appreciated my use of tropical vernacular.



In his first email to me, he said he was impressed by my respect and affection for the culture, my sense of humor—and the underpinning of Commentary that orbits around racial divide—-so evident in Discover America.

All this reduces to two tapestries of arcane significance—and the articulate drive of one David Hartt.

What thrilled me was to work outside the critical box of normal pop/rock pablum—-in the epic novelty of quad sound and in providing an ambient value—with anecdotal events that underscore the post-Colonial racial divide….with otic confection.

With no schematic—and no leash tethering me to length or content—I was ad hoc all the way.

It was only my moral compass, and the memory of driving through the South of the U.S… the only Anglo on a tour bus of twenty eight gents from Trinidad’s Esso Steel Band.

That was a eureka odyssey for me—-up to the bus crash that ended our efforts… Yet, Discover America I did, with the resulting album.”

It will be on exhibit unti January 2, 2022.





