Bonnaroo 2021 is Canceled

Bonnaroo, the annual four-day music festival, which was supposed to run this year from September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee is cancelled due to concerns over the grounds, officials said today (August 30).

Originally, the festival had been pushed to September from its original June slate of dates because of the COVID-19 virus. The festival announced the news on social media:

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that… — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

“We are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen…

“safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience. Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!

“All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.”

Prior to the cancellation, the festival had announced reduced camping on site because of the inclement conditions:

Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity. pic.twitter.com/hEr9sLJc8w — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

Understandably, some fans and band members who had planned to attend the festival this weekend were angered at the decision.

This is a developing story.