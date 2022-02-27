Van Halen’s First Six Albums to Get Revamped Reissues

Van Halen’s first six multi-platinum albums will be receiving a high-quality sound revamp by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lap.

The company, which focuses on high-quality reissues, will release the work exclusively limited to 10,000 numbered copies. And each of the six-album box sets will be mastered from the original analog master tapes, pressed on “SuperVinyl.” The CD versions will be mastered from the original tapes, as well.

Those first six albums include Van Halen (1978), Van Halen II (1979), Women and Children First (1980), Fair Warning (1981), Diver Down (1982) and 1984 (1984).

Those albums can be pre-ordered here at MusicDirect.com.

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is excited to release Van Halen’s first six iconic albums in the UD1S and SACD formats for the first,” said Jim Davis, president of Music Direct and Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. “Fans will experience Van Halen’s original blend of raw power and Hollywood flair like never before through these limited-edition, audiophile-grade One-Step vinyl box sets.”

According to a press release, “Van Halen’s iconic first six albums have previously been overlooked for the UD1S and SACD treatment due to the music’s sheer excitement and raucous intensity.”

Housed in a deluxe box, each set features special foil-stamped jackets and faithful-to-the-original graphics that illuminate the splendor of the recording.

Starting with Van Halen and continuing with five more hugely successful albums, the original lineup of Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony created a sound no one had ever heard before. That sound helped the group to become one of the biggest and most original bands in history.

Sadly, Eddie Van Halen, who is considered one of the best guitar players ever, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was 65 years old.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images