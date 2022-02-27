Singer/Songwriter Mitski Questions Cell Phone Usage at Shows

Popular songwriter and performer Mitski, who recently released her latest LP—her first in four years— Laurel Hell, has been on tour to promote and celebrate her latest collection of songs.

In so doing, Mitski has noticed a few things about fans and cell phone usage, which she took to Twitter on Thursday (February 24) to highlight.

Mitski says she doesn’t mind the presence of cell phones, just the uber reliance on them.

Said the 31-year-old Japanese artist in a thread, “A note from Mitski: Hello! I wanted to speak with you about phones at shows. They’re part of our reality, I have mine on me all the time, and I’m not against taking photos at shows (Though please no flash lol)

“But sometimes when I see people filming entire songs or whole sets, it makes me feel as though we are not here together. This goes for both when I’m on stage, and when I’m an audience member at shows.

“I love shows for the feeling of connection, of sharing a dream, and remembering that we have a brief miraculous moment of being alive at the same time before we part ways. I feel I’m part of something bigger

“When I’m on stage and look to you but you are gazing into a screen, it makes me feel as though those of us on stage are being taken from and consumed as content, instead of getting to share a moment with you.

“Ultimately it’s your night, and I want you to enjoy it as you like. I don’t want to be greedy, I’m fortunate to get to play! Just putting out there that sometimes, if we’re lucky, we can experience magic at a show. But only if we’re there to catch it.

“Thank you for reading my woo-woo thoughts about shows lol – I just love and believe in them so much, and I want to share them fully with you! Thanks.”

See the full thread via her Twitter page, which boasts over 300,000 followers, HERE.

Earlier, the artist posted her tour dates, which include North America and Europe. You can check them out below.

Mitski’s Laurel Hell tour begins tonight pic.twitter.com/qJ6RrzpomE — mitski (@mitskileaks) February 18, 2022

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage