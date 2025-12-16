Van Morrison, Steven Van Zandt, George Thorogood Among Stars to Honor Taj Mahal at 2026 Benefit Concert for the Sweet Relief Charity

Veteran folk-blues artist Taj Mahal will be honored at the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s 2026 benefit concert. The star-studded event will be held on February 21 in San Francisco at Masonic Auditorium.

Videos by American Songwriter

The event’s impressive lineup includes Van Morrison, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, and Mahal himself. Also confirmed to perform are Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, and Bobby Rush. Surprise guests and more performers will be announced soon.

[RELATED: Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Reunite as TajMo for New Collaborative Album, Room on the Porch, and a Spring Tour]

Tickets and VIP packages for the concert will go on sale on Friday, December 19. The show has been dubbed “Sweet Relief Presents A Night to Honor Taj Mahal.” Visit SweetRelief.org for more information.

Henry will serve as musical director of, and will play with, the evening’s house band. The group also will feature multi-instrumentalists and Jackson Browne touring members Jason Crosby and Greg Liesz. In addition, respected session bassist David Piltch and drummer Jay Bellerose will be part of the band.

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund offers health services, financial support, and other assistance to professional musicians and others in the music industry. The organization provides grants for medical and living expenses. These include insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and procedures, housing and food costs, and other basic needs.

The 2025 edition of the organization’s annual benefit show honored folk icon Joan Baez. Baez performed at the concert. The lineup also included Mahal, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Hozier, Rosanne Cash, Margo Price, Tom Morello, and Lucinda Williams.

Mahal commented about the concert in a statement.

“Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music,” the 83-year-old musician shared. “Thank you Sweet Relief for all that you do and for bringing us together.”

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund executive director Aric Steinberg added, “What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief, by honoring the legendary Taj Mahal! This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist, and we are so grateful that he’s allowing us to bring these amazing artists together to bring the house down on February 21st. This will be a special show indeed, and is also a critical fundraiser for our music community in need of emergency financial assistance for physical or mental health care.”

About Taj Mahal

Mahal was born Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr. in Harlem, New York. His self-titled debut album arrived in 1967, and he’s released dozens of albums during his long career.

Mahal is noted for incorporating a variety of genres into his work, including traditional folk and blues, and music from the Caribbean, Africa, India, Hawaii, and the South Pacific.

He has won five Grammy Awards, most recently taking home the 2025 Best Traditional Blues Album prize for Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa. Taj’s most recent studio album is a 2025 collaborative effort with Keb’ Mo’ titled Room on the Porch.

(Courtesy of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund)