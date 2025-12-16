Donna “Queen of Disco” Summer Posthumously Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

On December 16, the Songwriters Hall of Fame posthumously inducted Donna Summer during a ceremony held in Los Angeles. Summer scored four No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 and three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Additionally, she received a posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The legendary singer passed away at 63 years old in 2012.

Prior to becoming the “Queen of Disco”, Summer cut her teeth in the blues-rock group, Crow. By the mid-1970s, Donna Summer was an integral figure of the decade’s disco scene with “Love To Love You Baby”, Last Dance”, and “I Feel Love”. Albums that are staples in Summer’s catalog include Bad Girls, Live And More, and On The Radio: Greatest Hits: Volumes I & II.

Summer has sold an estimated 150 million records worldwide and won five Grammy Awards over the course of her career. Furthermore, she was the first female artist to win four Grammys in four specific genres: R&B, dance, rock, and gospel. She was also the first female artist to score four No. 1 singles in a 12-month period.

The Hall of Fame announced LL Cool J, Taylor Swift, and David Byrne as the nominees for the performer-songwriter category. The Songwriters Hall of Fame will announce the official class in 2026.

Donna Summer’s Husband Sheds Light on the Honor in Official Statement

Regarding the posthumous induction of Donna Summer, Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, stated, “I know how important it was for Donna.” “With all the accolades that she received over her career, being respected as a songwriter was always the thing that she felt was overlooked. So for her to be accepted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, I know that she’s very happy somewhere,” added Sudano, via the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Paul Williams, SHOF inductee and Summer’s induction leader, shared, “Donna Summer is not only one of the defining voices and performers of the 20th century; she is one of the great songwriters of all time who changed the course of music.”

“She wrote timeless and transcendent songs that continue to captivate our souls and imaginations, inspiring the world to dance and, above all, feel love. I am pleased and honored to posthumously induct Donna Summer into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” continued Williams.

Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images