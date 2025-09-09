2026 Freezing Man Shows Benefiting Joey’s Song Epilepsy Charity to Feature Members of Cheap Trick, The Bangles, The Go-Go’s & Many More

The second annual Freezing Man benefit concerts will take place January 9 and 10, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. The two-day event benefiting the Joey’s Song charity will feature an impressive lineup of well-known musicians. Joey’s Song is an organization that raises funds to support the research into finding treatments and a cure for epilepsy.

Among the many artists expected to perform at next year’s concerts are Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and Daxx Nielsen, The Bangles’ Vicki Peterson and Debbi Peterson, Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, Garbage’s Butch Vig and Duke Erikson, and Big Star’s Jody Stephens and Jon Auer.

Vig, also known as a renowned producer for Nirvana and other artists, will serve as the events’ music director.

Freezing Man concerts will be held at popular Madison music venue The Sylvee. The January 9 event will be an intimate seated show featuring artists performing unplugged and sharing stories behind their songs. The January 10 concert is an electric event that will kick off with a “Battle of the Bands.” The showdown will feature the evening’s house band, the Vig-led Know-It-All Boyfriends, facing off against an all-female outfit dubbed the “Know-It-All Girlfriends.” The two bands will perform songs chosen at random. The electric show also will feature on-stage collaborations, and will culminate with an all-star jam.

Other announced performers include Toto’s Steve Porcaro, Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger, John Gourley and Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man, Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood, Fountains of Wayne’s Chris Collingwood, Eve 6’s Max Collins, Gang of Four drummer Hugo Burnham, and Marshall Crenshaw.

More About the Freezing Man Concerts and Joey’s Song

Tickets for the Freezing Man concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 12, at 9 a.m. ET at JoeysSong.org. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, September 10. Proceeds raised by the shows will benefit CURE Epilepsy, select Epilepsy Foundation affiliates, and Wisconsin Badger Camp.

Joey’s Song is a nonprofit organization founded by Mike Gomoll, in honor of his son, Joseph. Joseph died in 2010 at age four after suffering from Dravet Syndrome, a debilitating form of epilepsy. The charity uses music events as its chief vehicle to raise money to support its initiatives and goals.

“Since our first fundraiser in 2010, Joey’s Song has hosted very memorable annual events to support epilepsy research and education[.] … Freezing Man is the latest—and most exciting—incarnation of that tradition,” Gomoll said in a statement. “Now in its second year, Freezing Man will bring together an extraordinary mix of musicians for what promises to be our most ambitious concerts yet.

He added, “It’s always been about more than music—it’s about connection, hope, and honoring Joey’s memory. We’re humbled by the artists who give their time and talent, and grateful to the fans whose support truly changes lives for families impacted by epilepsy.”

Over the years, benefit concerts for Joey’s Song have raised more than $1.75 million.

Additional money will be raised for the organization at next year’s events via auctions of such memorabilia as autographed drumheads, cowbells, and posters.

(Courtesy of Joey’s Song)