Vince Gill Ringing in the New Year With an Austin, Texas Performance—and There’s No Better Way To Kick off 2026

Vince Gill is ready to usher in 2026! The country singer is set to help ring in the new year by participating in CNN’s annual special.

After the ball drops in Times Square and Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper pack it in for the evening, the network’s broadcast will move to Austin, Texas.

Beginning at 12:30 a.m. ET, CNN’s Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will be on hand as viewers in the central timezone await 2026.

Amid that period, Gill will perform live. His song—or songs!—of choice have yet to be revealed, so viewers will have to tune in to see which tunes Gill selects.

The Head and The Heart will also take the stage during that time period. Fans can expect interviews with Flavor Flav and Ariana Madix too.

What to Expect from CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special

While viewers will have to wait until late into the evening to see Gill perform, CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage spans the entire day.

Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. ET with around-the-world coverage, with anchors reporting in from Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, London, Paris, and more.

During the daytime hours, CNN broadcast performances from Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, Chris Isaak, OK Go, Flo Rida, Aly & AJ, Burna Boy, and Cheat Codes with Cee Lo Green.

The primetime special will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature appearances from Stephen Colbert, Florence + The Machine, RAYE, Oz Perlman, Amy Sedaris, Brandi Carlile, Aloe Blacc, Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, B.J. Novak, Leanne Morgan, and Sarah Sherman.

Fans can expect performances from Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, and Bryan Adams from locations across the country including New York, New Orleans, the Bahamas, Florida, and Arizona.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming will stream exclusively on CNN’s new streaming subscription platform. The platform is available to subscribers at CNN.com/AllAccess, on CNN’s mobile app, and on connected TV apps on Smart TVs. Pay TV subscribers can access the stream by logging in with their credentials.

Viewers can also catch all the action via services including DIRECTV and Sling TV.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images