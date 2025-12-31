Every Performer From Tonight’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’: Full Lineup

As 2025 comes to a close, most people are taking a moment to reflect on the year. In music, there were more than a few key moments. Beyoncé won Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year thanks to Cowboy Carter. Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce. And Oasis appeared to put their differences aside for a historic reunion show. With 2025 a year full of milestones, records, and awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hopes to highlight some of the top names in music with a lineup that reflects the year’s biggest moments in music.

Back in 2005, Ryan Seacrest took the stage to ring in the new year after Dick Clark fell ill. Just a year later, Seacrest was named the permanent host. And since that moment, he has returned every year. 2025 will mark his 20th consecutive year hosting the event. But he won’t be alone. Rita Ora will also battle the frigid temperatures as the co-host.

With Seacrest and Ora hosting from Times Square, Chance the Rapper will host a separate celebration from Chicago. And in Las Vegas, NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough looked to entertain with a special broadcast from Sin City.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Welcomes Post Malone And More

Dating back to the 1970s, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve knows the importance of a great lineup. Not wanting to disappoint the millions of people preparing for tonight’s celebration, the broadcast will include:

Jessie Murph Jordan Davis KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI Leon Thomas LE SSERAFIM Lil Jon Little Big Town Madison Beer Maren Morris Mariah Carey New Kids on the Block OneRepublic Pitbull Post Malone Rick Springfield Russell Dickerson The All-American Rejects Tucker Wetmore Zara Larsson 4 Non Blondes 50 Cent AJR BigXthaPlu Chance the Rapper Charlie Puth Chappell Roan Ciara Demi Lovato DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean Filmore Goo Goo Dolls Jess Glynne

Not wanting to miss a single moment, fans can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC or stream it on platforms that carry the network, like Fubo or YouTubeTV. The festivities will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. With the show running late into the night, fans who happen to fall asleep can catch up on the event the following day on Hulu.

