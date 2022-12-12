Walker Hayes’ 2023 Duck Buck Tour to Feature Ingrid Andress, Breland

Walker Hayes is heading back on tour in 2023 and he’s bringing a host of Nashville talent with him.

Hayes will embark on the Duck Buck Tour, which takes him to 22 cities across America, with stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 5, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on June 23, The Wharf Ampitheatre in Orange Beach, Alabama and more. He has a group of country artists and hit songwriters joining him, with Ingrid Andress serving as direct support throughout the tour. “My Truck” singer BRELAND and songwriter-turned-artist Ray Fulcher, who’s written more than 20 songs with Luke Combs including hits “When It Rains It Pours” and “Does To Me,” will join on select dates.

The show at Red Rocks will feature a special appearance by Chris Lane and ACM Award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon in what’s billed as a “one-of-a-kind performance” on a tour that will “celebrate the power of songwriting.” The tour begins on April 13 at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois and concludes on August 5 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” Hayes says in a press statement. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

The tour is named after a lyric in the title track of his latest album, Country Stuff, where he sings I like shooting ducks and bucks / I like mud tires on my trucks / I like old blue jeans, guitar strings and dirt roads. The album also features his smash hit “Fancy Like” and top five hit, “AA.”

The singer concluded his first arena headlining tour in November. Tickets for the Duck Buck Tour go on sale Friday (Dec. 16) at 11 a.m. ET.

