Want to Play Like Jimi Hendrix? Now You Really Can

Gear company, Positive Grid has done the practically impossible. It has created a device that can help users play more like Jimi Hendrix, and potentially even sound like the Guitar God himself. That is, starting Thursday, October 14.

This week, the company announced the new “Experience Jimi Hendrix pack,” which includes a big selection of digital gear, sounds, and the like, all of which are created in the image of the legend’s signature equipment and sonics.

According to Guitar World: “Available for Positive Grid’s BIAS FX 2 software and Spark ‘smart’ amps, the new pack has been licensed by the Hendrix estate and the firm says it has been “meticulously recreated from various studio recordings and live performances.

“Included in the pack are emulations of Hendrix’s key effects, including his Dallas-Arbiter Fuzz Face, Uni-Vibe, and Echoplex units, as well as Roger Mayer’s spaceship-like Axis Fuzz and the iconic Tone Bender.”

In addition, users will discover “emulations” of the “Purple Haze” singer’s Sunn, Marshall, and Fender amps. These can be manipulated one by one or called up as any number of presets programmed by Hendrix’s infamous tones. For all intents and purposes, the Positive Grid pack turns your guitar into one of the “Little Wing” players, like his ’67 Stratocaster. Even the woods and picks from that guitar were considered.