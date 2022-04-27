Warner Music Launches Podcast Network with Shows Led by Jason Derulo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Billy Mann

Warner Music Group (WMG) has launched a podcast network, Interval Presents, which will feature a collection of new shows, including initial podcasts by Jason Derulo, actress Lupita Nyong’o, and songwriter and producer Billy Mann.

Led by Allan Coye, senior vice president of digital strategy and business development for WMG, Interval Presents is focused on developing podcasts with subjects around music, pop culture and social impact, according to the company.

The first slate of podcasts will launch throughout 2022 and feature various formats including talk shows and narrative-driven episodic shows. Produced by Snap Judgment, Nyong’o’s podcast will explore the African diaspora through non-fiction storytelling, while Derulo will star in a fictional romance show, and Mann will interview artists and address failure and overcoming adversity.

Interval Presents logo

Upcoming podcasts will include a series sharing the history of Warner Music artists like Aretha Franklin and another produced by Double Elvis, exploring the impact communities of color have had on radio, print, and TV.

Awfully Nice will also produce a docu-series hosted by artist Xiuhtezcatl, exploring thought-provoking socio-political questions like “What if California seceded from the United States?”

“Interval Presents allows us to develop and share podcast content that propels fresh, engaging conversations around trending topics and issues that matter to diverse communities,” said Coye in a statement. “This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to stay true to our roots in music while also using audio artistry as a vehicle to explore new terrains of storytelling, and ultimately, connect deeply with our audience.”

Photo: Warner Music Group