David Byrne Stars in New Amy Schumer Series ‘Life & Beth’

Singer/songwriter David Byrne, the founding member of Talking Heads, makes an appearance as a doctor in the latest trailer for Amy Schumer’s forthcoming comedy-drama Hulu series, Life & Beth.

Premiering on March 18, the series stars Schumer as Beth, a wine seller going through a midlife crisis leading up to her 40th birthday. “When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever,” reads the Hulu description of the series.

In the first trailer, Byrne makes a brief appearance telling Schumer’s character that “sometimes, mental pain manifests in our body,” prior to performing an MRI scan on her.

This is not the first time Byrne and Schumer have teamed up. In 2020, Byrne was interviewed by Schumer on her 3 Girls podcast, discussing American Utopia and its accompanying film directed by Spike Lee, life, music, and more.

Created, written, and directed by Schumer, the series, which also stars Michael Rapaport, Jonathan Groff, Michael Cera, and Jon Glaser, follows Beth as she lives her life, clubbing, visiting her parents, and rekindling an old romance with Cera’s character John.

The series follows Schumer’s previous sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which ran from 2013 through 2016, while Byrne just returned to the Broadway show American Utopia, following a brief hiatus around the pandemic.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu / YouTube