Watch an Animated Michael Stipe Sing a Parody of an R.E.M. Classic on the Latest Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe made a return appearance on The Simpsons (in cartoon form) this past Sunday, February 15. The singer was featured on the finale of the 37th season of the popular animated series, an episode titled “Homer? A Cracker Bro?”

Stipe lent his voice to a parody version of R.E.M.’s 1992 hit “Everybody Hurts”, a song offering a message of hope and support to people battling depression and thoughts of suicide.

The Simpsons episode focuses on Homer and Kirk Van Houten, the father of Bart’s friend Millhouse, who start a “crumbless” cracker business together. The business is a huge success, but it causes a strain in the friendship between Homer and Kirk. This leads Kirk to struggle with depression and his mental health.

Stipe appears and sings a song the downtrodden character called “Everybody Kirks”, set to the tune of “Everybody Hurts”.

The parody lyrics are as follows: “When your day is long / And at night, at night you snack alone / When you’re sure your hunger’s gone, for this life, well, pang on / Don’t let yourself choke, just because your mouth is dry / Everybody Kirks, crumb times / Well, everybody Kirks, crumb times, when crackers taste like lies / Everybody Kirks, so munch on, munch on.”

The scene shows Kirk moping around his home as the animated Stipe, looking as he did in R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” video, sings to him. During the scene, Kirk is shown munching on a full turkey, ignoring Millhouse when his son tries to get him to play catch with him, and staying up all night watching television.

More About Stipe’s Appearance on ‘The Simpsons’

The scene ends with Kirk crying in a fetal position on the floor. Stipe supportively puts a hand on his shoulder and says, “Munch on, Kirk.”

A clip of the “Everybody Kirks” scene was posted on R.E.M.’s and The Simpsons’ social media pages. In addition, a photo of Stipe holding an “Everybody Kirks” lyric sheet was posted on the band’s socials. Stipe wrote an accompanying note that reads, “I was super flattered to be invited back into The Simpsons universe, and particularly with this grand message of great hope.”

Stipe previously appeared on The Simpsons with R.E.M.’s other members on a Thanksgiving-themed episode that aired in November 2001. That episode featured Homer tricking the band into playing at a bar he opened in his garage. Homer told the members that their performance would be a benefit to save the rainforest.

The animated band was shown performing their classic “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” on the program. Homer was featured singing along with a number of wrong lyrics.

Also in the show, Stipe, who is a vegetarian, provides a vegan turkey Thanksgiving feast for the Simpsons characters.

