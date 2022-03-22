Watch: Beck and Jack White Joke Around on Nashville Stage

When the blue-haired Jack White took the stage with his acoustic guitar, he may have confused the crowd a bit.

Not because of the color of his hair, but because he picked up an acoustic guitar and introduced himself as “Beck.” Then, he began to play the hit song “Tubthumping” from the U.K.-born band Chumbawamba. He sang I get knocked down, but I get up again.

Then, though, some clarity came. Out walked Beck, on stage at The Basement venue in Nashville, wondering (jokingly) what the heck was going on. He says he went out to the car to get White some nail clippers, only to find him taking over his set.

The video is cute and fun and a rare moment of levity for the normally super-serious White.

Watch the whole thing below via the Nashville-based Third Man Records Instagram page. (White is the owner and operator of Third Man, of course).

And Third Man wrote on their social media page, “Captured at The Basement East in Nashville last night @beck @officialjackwhite.”

Beck has been on tour of late, speaking at SXSW and playing gigs. His most recent (prior to the gig with the Nashville-based White) was on March 20, where he played Austin, TX. Beck wrote on Twitter: “Austin, TX 3.19.22 Photos by @poonehghana#SXSW2022“

Photo: David James Swanson / Big Hassle