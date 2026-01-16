Country Star Hardy and Wife Caleigh Put $45K Toward Helping New Moms Across Tennessee: “Here’s To Giving Back to the Little Ones Who Need It Most of All”

Last spring, Hardy and his wife, Caleigh, crossed a major milestone that had little to do with country music. Hardy continues to expand his career within the genre, but last year, he became a father when welcoming a baby girl, Rosie, into the world. While thrilled to start a family, the couple found themselves using milk donor organizations like Mothers’ Milk Bank of TN. Grateful for the organization and its mission to support mothers around Tennessee, Hardy decided to gift them a staggering $45,000.

Knowing that some mothers struggle when it comes to their babies, Caleigh and Hardy hoped to help those in need. Once using the organization herself, Caleigh insisted, “After becoming donor milk recipients ourselves, we couldn’t bear the thought of a mother not being able to provide their sweet baby with milk due to financial barriers.”

While the organization was supported by the Mother’s Milk Bank of TN’s Compassionate Care Fund, it was renamed after the couple donated. Honoring their firstborn, the fund decided to celebrate the couple and Rosie with a gift.

Mothers’ Milk Bank Of TN Honors Hardy And Caleigh In A Special Way

Although naming the fund after their firstborn, Hardy and Caleigh were thrilled to give back. “The Rosie Fund is here to ensure that families can continue to provide the life-changing nutrients that their most vulnerable ones deserve. God brought us their way, and now we know why. Here’s to giving back to the little ones who need it most of all!!”

Donors for the milk bank provide the organization pasteurized human milk for babies who struggle to receive enough nutrients. The milk also goes to help premature babies and those suffering from a medical condition.

No matter the reason or cause, countless mothers in Tennessee are stepping up to support their fellow moms. And for Amy Painter, the Executive Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank of TN, she was excited to celebrate Hardy and Caleigh.

“Renaming our Compassionate Care Fund as the Rosie Fund is a meaningful tribute to the families we serve and the life-changing role donor human milk can play. We are deeply grateful to Michael and Caleigh Hardy and the Hardy Fund of the Community Foundation for their generosity and for honoring Rosie’s journey…”

With their donation, Hardy and Caleigh have turned a deeply personal chapter of their lives into a source of hope for countless families.

