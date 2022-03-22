Lollapalooza Announces 2022 Lineup

Today (March 22), maybe the most famous festival in the world announced its new lineup for 2022.

That’s right, the four-day Chicago, Illinois-based Lollapalooza has announced its myriad bands that will be taking its stages this summer from July 28-31.

The big-name headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and KYGO. And “special guest” Jane’s Addiction was also announced. Other big names include Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, Charli XCX, IDLES, Girl In Red, Ashnikko, Still Woozy, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

Green Day took to social media to make the announcement, writing, “Oh heyyy, Chicago! Making our return to headline @lollapalooza for the first time since 2010. Can’t wait to kick it at Grant Park. lollapalooza.com.”

For more information and for tickets, click HERE.

Other bands, including Metallica, also took to social media to post about the news. Metallica wrote on Twitter: “We’re headed back to @Lollapalooza! Catch us at Grant Park in Chicago for this year’s festival, July 28-31. 4-day passes on sale TODAY at 10 AM PT/12 PM CT/1 PM ET!”