Watch: Behind the Scenes Rehearsal Footage of Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” Duet

Kelly Clarkson is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals from the December 1 episode of her show, featuring an interview with Dolly Parton and a duet of Parton’s 1980 hit “9 to 5” by the two singers.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows Clarkson and Parton rehearsing their duet together, singing through portions of the song, which was originally written by Parton as the title track of the 1980 comedy-drama, 9 to 5, which she starred in along with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dabney Coleman.

Clarkson and Parton recently rerecorded “9 to 5” for Still Working 9 to 5, the Camille Hardman and Gary Lane-directed documentary about the challenges facing women in the workplace.

“We have the legendary Dolly Parton coming in and not only is she coming in,” said Jason Halbert, musical director for The Kelly Clarkson Show in a statement. “Kelly and Dolly already recorded a new reimagined version of ‘9 to 5’ last year. So cool. So vibey. So, when we were putting together the arrangement for the show, it just seemed like we all wanted to play the original version of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ too, as much as we love the other one.”

Halbert added, “We actually blended the two together. It’s so cool, and hearing Dolly’s iconic voice on it and we had to pull out all the stops for it. We added a horn section, we recreated the typewriter sound from the original version. It’s just such a fun song to play and such a cool part of history—couldn’t be more excited.”

Parton received an Academy Award nomination and won two Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance for “9 to 5″ and recently performed the song at the 61st annual Grammy Awards along with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves in 2019.

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson,” said Parton in a previous statement. “She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it.”

Photo: Kelly Clarkson (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM); Dolly Parton (Will Russell/Getty Images)