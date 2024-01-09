Watch Blake Shelton Laugh as Nikki Glaser Turns ‘Barmageddon’ into a Comedy of Errors in New Clip

Next Monday (January 15) will bring a new episode of Blake Shelton’s celeb competition show Barmageddon. The new episode will see comedians Al Madrigal and Nikki Glaser facing off in a series of bar games with a twist. Recently the show released a preview of the forthcoming installment that perfectly embodies the kind of chaos the show can breed.

The preview shows Glaser and Madrigal facing off in a game called Horse. The teams have to ride a fake horse around a small circuit, grab a horseshoe, toss it on a ring, and tag in their teammates to start the process again. Glaser had serious trouble getting her fake horse to move. The fails just kept coming from there.

Barmageddon Proves That Nikki Glaser Is Funny Without Trying

Shelton, who is sitting on the sidelines with Carson Daly can’t help but laugh as Glaser’s fake horse refuses to move. Then, when she finally gets the hang of it, things get worse. She’s supposed to pull a single horseshoe from a rack made of plastic pipe. While still fighting her mighty steed, the comedian destroys the rack while getting her shoe.

At the same time, Madrigal is at the finish line, throwing his horseshoe at the stake. However, Shelton can’t help but watch—and laugh at—Glaser as she continues to struggle.

As she makes the turn, her horse stops moving again, no matter how much she hops and rocks it. “This horse needs to be shot,” she yells. This doubles Shelton over with laughter. Unfortunately for the Trainwreck star, the comedy of errors is far from over.

When Glaser makes it to the finish line, she finds that tossing horseshoes is harder than it looks. She has to throw the shoe several times before it hits the stake correctly. Before her teammate can make the circuit, Madrigal’s teammate nails her horseshoe toss to bring the win.

Daly laughed and said, “That was a f—king blowout,” before adding “Nikki, you did really well!”

“I blame the horse,” the exasperated comedian replied.

See how the rest of the competition plays out when Barmageddon airs Monday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on USA Network.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images