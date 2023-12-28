Watch Blake Shelton & Jelly Roll Drink Stomach-Churning Concoctions in Barmageddon Punishment

Barmageddon is all fun and games until the Wheel of Redemption comes out. Spinning the wheel allows a team that lost a game still walk away with a point. However, unless they get lucky, that point comes at a high price. Some of the concoctions contestants have to choke down are downright diabolical. In a recent compilation clip, fans get a look at the worst of the worst.

Videos by American Songwriter

The official USA Network Instagram account shared the video along with a cautionary caption. “WARNING: If you’re eating, keep scrolling,” the post read. “The Wheel of Redemption doesn’t go easy on anyone.” The compilation clip shows just how true that is.

The Worst Concoctions on Barmageddon

Some of the worst Wheel of Redemption concoctions include solid food that has been liquefied in a blender. For instance, the clip opens with Blake Shelton and Jelly Roll doing shots of liquid steak. While that sounds horrible, it’s far from the worst shot in the video.

Country star Carly Pearce had to take a shot of liquefied Motown Philly Cheesesteak. “It’s chunky,” she exclaims. “It smells like… it’s like throw up,” she added while trying to keep the caustic concoction down. Things continue to get worse from there. Other concoctions in the clip include a “turkey slurpee,” liquefied sh-t on a shingle—creamed chipped beef served over toast, and liquefied holiday roast.

The concoctions in the clip were the worst the Wheel of Redemption had to offer. However, they don’t get much better than that. For instance, in the season two premiere, Kelly Clarkson’s team had to drink a shot called a hot and bothered. It was a mixture of ranch dressing soda, hot wing soda, and a dash of hot sauce with a celery garnish. The team also had to eat a “horeo”—an Oreo with horseradish filling. The premiere episode also featured the “Breakfast and Furious”—a bowl of cereal with ginger beer instead of milk.

In short, the Wheel of Redemption forces contestants to swallow some of the most vile concoctions known to the human race.

Featured Image by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartRadio