Watch: Brooke Eden and Jordan Harvey Perform National Anthem at London NFL Game

Brooke Eden and Jordan Harvey absolutely shined when they performed the National Anthem at an NFL game.

Videos by American Songwriter

Country music took over football this weekend as BBR/BMG Nashville recording artists Brooke Eden and Jordan Harvey each performed their own outstanding renditions of the USA and United Kingdom National Anthems on Sunday, October 15th’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in London.

Eden wore a sparkling gold outfit as she performed a beautiful rendition of the USA National Anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” which sparked positive reactions from viewers.

[RELATED: The Writer’s Block: Brooke Eden Talks Songwriting Journey and Favorite Songs]

One viewer wrote on X, “Never heard of Brooke Eden before but she just dominated that national anthem.”

Meanwhile, Harvey took on his own raving rendition of the United Kingdom’s National Anthem titled “God Saved The King.”

Jordan’s brother Darren wrote on X, “Still can’t quite believe that I spent Sunday afternoon watching my wee brother ⁦ @jordanharvey___⁩ singing the national anthem ⁦ @NFL⁩ game in London. A good win by my beloved ⁦@Ravens⁩ made it extra special.”

Eden spoke to Yahoo Entertainment back in June about her new EP Outlaw Love. On the creation of it, she said, “The record goes from the beginning of mine and Hilary’s relationship, when a lot of people knew about us but we weren’t allowed to tell our own story because we were kept in the closet, to our first-dance song that I wrote for our wedding. This is definitely the deepest I’ve dug with my music, and the realest I’ve been about the real shit that went down. And I’m really, really proud of it.”

It was pointed out in the interview that Eden’s journey is similar to Mickey Guyton’s “Black Like Me.” When asked about her friendship with Guyton she said, “I told her, ‘Mickey, you’re about to revolutionize country music.’ And she said, ‘For all these years, people have told me to shut up and sing, so now I’m just singing about what I want to talk about. I tried so hard to vanilla-fy myself for so long and I’m not doing that anymore, and it feels so good. And I challenge you to do that.’ That was everything. I think in that moment I was like, ‘Sure, sure — easier said than done!’ But she planted a seed in my head. I was watching my friend be totally, authentically herself, and it definitely inspired me to want to do the same.”

Photos courtesy of NFLUK