Watch Bruce Springsteen and Chris Martin Duet “Working on a Dream” at Coldplay’s Concert in New Jersey

Coldplay capped off a two-night stand at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium on Sunday (June 5) with a surprise appearance from the Garden State’s own Bruce Springsteen. The duo sang back-to-back renditions of “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

Ahead of their duet of “Working on a Dream”, Springsteen joked with the audience saying, “Well, like Chris said, he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it.”

Martin has had the title track to Springsteen’s sixteenth studio album etched on his left arm for three years. During a radio stream back in 2020, Martin told Sirius XM that “It’s not an obvious Bruce song but it’s a song called ‘Working on a Dream,’ which is quite recent Bruce. That was kind of my gateway drug into Bruce. Of course, that’s what we’re doing every day, working on a dream.”

Their performance of “Dancing in the Dark” offered a subtler arrangement with Martin on the piano and Springsteen’s vocals soaring out over the crowd. As they ran through the song, the Boss encouraged Martin with a rousing “Come on, Chris!”

Watch both performances below.

Springsteen was just one of several celebrity appearances Coldplay welcomed across their shows in New Jersey. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as Martin’s girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson attended the Saturday night performance, which also featured a performance from Kylie Minogue on the Australian pop singer’s 2001 hit, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

The band’s next stop on their Music of the Spheres Tour will land at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (June 8).

Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in early 2023 with a series of to-be-announced arena dates across the U.S. in February, followed by a European stadium leg in April and a second North American leg starting in August.

Photo By Rob DeMartin