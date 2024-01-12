Watch Bunnie Xo Act as Jelly Roll’s “Emotional Support Human” Just Before Impassioned Testimony Speech

Jelly Roll appeared at a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 11, to speak in support of legislation aimed at curbing the fentanyl epidemic sweeping across the U.S. The rapper/singer was apparently nervous about giving his speech, so his wife, Bunnie Xo, lent him—um—a foot to help calm him down.

As seen in a video clip posted on Bunnie Xo’s social media pages, just before he gave his testimony, Jelly Roll reached backed to sweetly squeeze his wife’s toes as she sat directly behind him. Bunnie also included a comment in the clip that reads, “When he’s nervous and you’re his emotional support human so he keeps reaching for you.”

The video is soundtracked by Jelly Roll’s song “Comfort Zone,” from his 2017 album Addiction Kills. Bunnie XO captioned her post with a note in which she shares, “Fun fact: this was the third song he wrote for me.”

As reported, Jelly Roll gave a heartfelt, emotional speech at the hearing. During the gathering, the award-winning artist discussed his past as a drug dealer, his firsthand experience witnessing the consequences of addiction, and his desire to now be a positive force for change.

Wants to Be “Part of the Solution”

Acknowledging his experience dealing drugs, Jelly Roll noted, “I think that’s what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was a part of the problem. I’m here now, standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.”

Has Lost Many Loved Ones

Jelly Roll also shared that he’s lost many people he cares about to opioid addiction.

“I’ve attended more funerals than I care to share with y’all,” he admitted. “I could sit here and cry for days about the caskets I’ve carried of people I love dearly, deeply in my soul. Good people. Not just drug addicts. Uncles, friends, cousins, normal people. Some people who just got in a car wreck and started taking a pain pill to manage and one thing led to the other. How fast it spirals out of control, I don’t think people truly, truly understand.”

Worries for His Daughter

In addition, Jelly Roll talked about the effect addiction has had on his own 15-year-old daughter, Bailee, whose birth mother is an active drug addict.

“Every day, I get to look in the eyes of a victim in my household of the effects of drugs. Every. Single. Day,” he stated. “And every single day I have to wonder if … today will be the day that I have to tell my daughter that her mother became a part of the national statistic.”

Concluding Remarks

Jelly concluded his speech by saying, “I stand here as a regular member of society. I am a stupid songwriter, y’all, but I have firsthand witnessed this in a way most people have not. I encourage y’all to not only pass this bill, but I encourage you to bring it up where it matters, at the kitchen table.”

Jelly Roll’s full speech has been posted at C-SPAN’s YouTube channel.



Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

