HARDY Announces Quit!! Tour: “Sometimes Holding a Grudge Is a Good Thing”

HARDY has announced the stops on his 15-date Quit!! Tour, and if the name makes you pause, rest assured there is a story behind it. Not only does it coincide with the title of his newest spoken-word track, but it is also the subject of an interaction he had when he was just starting as a singer/songwriter in Nashville.

First, the tour dates. HARDY’s Quit!! Tour begins on May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas, and concludes on July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (All 15 tour dates are listed below.) Along the way, he’s tapped Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. as support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Fan presales open up on January 16.

HARDY Short Film Released

HARDY recalled the story that inspired his recent track when accepting his 2022 ACM award for Songwriter of the Year. He was just starting out as a singer/songwriter in Nashville, playing at bars and open mics. One night, someone apparently slipped a napkin into his tip jar once that had the word “Quit!” scrawled across it.

His new track, “Quit!!,” lays out his career from being a nobody in Nashville to writing songs for Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen. It culminates in him forging his own path as a songwriter and performer, specifically touching on his cross-genre project The Mockingbird & The Crow.

“Thank you for inspiring me to be great,” HARDY said in a statement, per a report from Billboard. “I guess sometimes holding a grudge is a good thing.”

Additionally, HARDY recently released a 22-minute short film titled Becoming The Crow, which details his current career trajectory. The film covers two nights from last year—January 23, when he played a doubleheader of shows at Los Angeles venues The Troubadour and The Roxy; and October 26, when he began the first of a three-night stint at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

Justin Clough directed the film, which also features HARDY’s friends and members of his team. Producers Joey Moi and David Garcia make appearances, as well as HARDY’s label head Seth England and manager Troy “Tracker” Johnson. The film is a great look into HARDY’s process, as well as how far he’s come as a singer/songwriter.

Quit!! Tour Dates

May 30 – Rogers, Arkansas

May 31 – St. Louis, Missouri

June 1 – Noblesville, Indiana

June 6 – Toronto, Ontario

June 7 – Saratoga Springs, New York

June 8 – Buffalo, New York

June 14 – Charlotte, North Carolina

June 15 – Raleigh, North Carolina

June 20 – Holmdel, New Jersey

June 21 – Mansfield, Massachusetts

June 22 – Gilford, New Hampshire

June 27 – Camden, New Jersey

June 28 – Bristow, Virgina

July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio

July 27 – Tinley Park, Illinois

