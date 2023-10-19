Nashville ran for six seasons on two networks. ABC aired the first four seasons of the show before canceling it. Then, CMT picked it up for two seasons before canceling it as the network moved to unscripted programming. The final episode aired in the summer of 2018. This year, Charles Esten and his co-stars hit the road on a reunion tour.

The Nashville reunion tour featured stars Esten, Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio. The stars of the show came together for two dates in the United States, taking the tour to Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Then, they embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom, stopping in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and Cardiff. In total, the group played ten shows together.

In the video below, the Nashville cast closes their October 11 show in Glasgow with one of Esten’s original songs, performing “Down the Road” for the excited crowd.

“If you had told us that we would get to come back here and do this again with this kind of crowd all these years later, we might not have believed you,” Esten said before starting the song. “That’s the point of this next song. This is one of mine and I’m so grateful to have them play on this and sing on this. This song never sounded better than when they’re by me,” he continued. Esten added that the song is about not knowing what life has in store for you.

Before embarking on the tour, Esten spoke with People about why they were doing it. “It’s been so long since we’ve done this that we’re really looking to fulfill for ourselves what we’re trying to fulfill for [the fans],” he said. “Which is ‘Let’s go back, let’s go sit in that beautiful car we got to drive around called Nashville.’” Esten also revealed that he would be playing his character, Deacon’s guitars. He “ended up with them” when the show came to an end.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images