Watch Wyatt Flores’ Encore Parking Lot Performance for Fans Unable to Get Into His Nashville Pop-up Show

Up-and-coming country singer/songwriter Wyatt Flores is gearing up to start his Life Lessons Tour. The trek kicks off later this month and will keep the Oklahoma native on the road until May. Before embarking on the outing, Flores kicked off the year with a free show at The Basement in Nashville. When more fans than could fit in the venue showed up, he showed his appreciation with a short set in the parking lot.

Videos by American Songwriter

Flores took to social media to announce the pop-up show on Friday (January 5). Admission to the show was free and on a first come first served basis. He made the post a little more than 24 hours ahead of the show. Most likely wouldn’t think that the up-and-comer could pack the venue with such short notice. Those people would be underestimating Flores’ ability to draw a crowd as well as the passion his fans have for his music.

[Wyatt Flores Life Lessons Tour: Get Tickets]

Wyatt Flores Jams In Parking Lot For Fans Who Couldn’t Get Into Nashville Pop-Up Show https://t.co/bZxv6QSUCY pic.twitter.com/EDQOjxTts8 — David Chapa Music (@DavidChapaMusic) January 7, 2024

Doors opened at 5 pm for the show. A little more than 20 minutes later, the venue was packed. As a result, Flores took to Twitter to send a message to those who didn’t make it inside. “All you folks outside The Basement,” he began. “We have hit capacity but we’ll be coming out in the parking lot to sing a few songs in the truck bed and have a good time after the show,” he informed everyone. “Can’t tell y’all enough how much everyone turning out on a moment’s notice means to me.”

Wyatt Flores Delivers the Goods

A man of his word and, some would say, a man of the people, Flores kept his word. After he finished his set inside The Basement, he and his band went to the parking lot. A video of the full encore performance isn’t available at the moment. However, clips show that they performed “How to Save a Life” and “Losing Sleep” under the stars.

.@WyattFlores10 encore in the parking lot last night. pic.twitter.com/hubnvAETkS — Country Central (@_CountryCentral) January 7, 2024

More importantly, the few clips and photos from the night that are floating around the internet show a large crowd gathered around the pickup truck. They were enjoying the community that comes from good music and getting bragging rights. In a few years when Flores is everywhere, they can say they saw him “back then.”

Featured Image: YouTube