Fans Wonder How Blake Shelton Was in Two Places at Once on New Year’s Eve

Country music fans across the United States tuned in to New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash over the weekend. The special promised to help everyone ring in the New Year with live performances from some of the biggest names in the genre. Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and many more performed throughout the night. However, it turns out that not all of those performances were actually live.

Videos by American Songwriter

Shelton shared a couple of songs, including “Hillbilly Bone” with Trace Adkins during the New Year’s Eve show. However, some fans got suspicious when they learned that Shelton was also performing in Oklahoma on December 31.

[Blake Shelton Back to the Honky Tonk Tour: Get Tickets]

Shelton rang in the New Year at the Winstar World Casino in Thuckerville, Oklahoma. There’s no way he could have been one of the first performers of the night in Nashville and take the stage just moments later in his home state of Oklahoma.

Fans Cry Foul as Nashville’s Big Bash Seems to Claim Blake Shelton Is in Two Places at Once

No one seemed genuinely upset by the turn of events. Most fans who took to social media to comment on it made jokes about Shelton being in two places at once. Others were just curious why his performance was billed as “live” when it clearly wasn’t.

[RELATED: Watch: Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins Rock ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ with “Hillbilly Bone”]

One fan jokingly pointed out the issue on X. “How’s Blake Shelton ‘live’ in Nashville…when he’s about to go on stage at [The WinStar World Casino] in five [minutes]? Me must have one fast a-s tour bus,” they tweeted.

Another fan had some inside information. They stated that Shelton and Adkins recorded their performances more than a month before Nashville’s Big Bash. They said they had friends in the audience when the stars performed back in November. So, the performance wasn’t broadcast live. It was, however, recorded live.

Those who saw Shelton live in Oklahoma weren’t complaining, though. One fan shared videos of him performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” during his New Year’s Eve show. “And here it is, Blake Shelton performing ‘Goodbye Time’ at Winstar World Casino in Thuckerville, Oklahoma for its NYE celebration,” they tweeted. “It’s been so long since Blake sang this live. He did so beautifully—one of the very few who can give this song justice,” they added.

And here it is , @blakeshelton performing GOODBYE TIME at Winstar World Casino in Thuckerville, OK for its NYE celebration



It’s been so long since Blake sang this live. He did so so beautifully – one of the very few who can give this song justice



🎥 : Marni Adams O’Polka pic.twitter.com/lmZOlMlfg4 — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) January 1, 2024

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission