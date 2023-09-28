Watch Dua Lipa Bring Her Best Moves to the Trailer for New Spy Film ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa isn’t slowing down her acting career. After appearing in Barbie this year, she is next set to star in the new spy film Argylle, releasing in February 2024. It’s directed by Matthew Vaughn, known for his work on The Kingsman franchise.

The star-studded cast includes Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, Catherine O’ Hara, Bryan Cranston, and Ariana DeBose.

The synopsis of the film is that Argylle (as played by Cavill) is a super spy who’s drawn into a treasure hunt that takes him around the world. But the secret agent’s troubled past can hurt the mission.

Lipa recently appeared as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed film. She also contributed the track “Dance the Night” featured on the film’s soundtrack.

The singer-songwriter discussed the follow up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia in a New York Times Style Magazine profile from earlier this year. The album, which is set for a 2024 release date, will still have a pop influence but also have a hint of 1970s-era psychedelia, she mentioned in the piece. It’s also reported that Lipa is working with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, though she played coy when asked about it, telling the reporter: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

She further added, “You have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it’s out, so there’s this nervous feeling.”

Lipa discussed the upcoming album in an interview published by Vogue last year. She revealed that it would dive into “self-empowerment.” She told the publication, “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

Future Nostalgia hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Watch the action-packed trailer for Argylle below.

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue