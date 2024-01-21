Dua Lipa Shares Her Mental Health Routine, Admits She’s “Not Very Good at Therapy”

Dua Lipa has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, several Brit Awards, and even two Guinness World Records—one coming for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a female artist. But her talents go far beyond music as she recently appeared in the 2023 hit film Barbie as Mermaid Barbie and performed “Dance the Night “for the soundtrack. While it seems Lipa crushes any project she is part of, she recently admitted to not being good at “therapy.”

Although a career in the spotlight comes with a great deal of perks, Lipa regularly keeps her mental and physical health at the forefront. While most find therapy to be a place of healing, the singer explained to Rolling Stone, “I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest. As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life—or I try to be—I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel.”

Therapy might not be the answer for Lipa, but she noted that her friends are all the therapy she needs. “I think that in part is down to the fact that I think I have a really easy communication with my friends,” she said. “I talk to my friends about everything that’s happening.”

Dua Lipa a “Hopeless Romantic”

With Lipa’s last album, Future Nostalgia, having been released back in 2020, the singer is excited to share new music with fans. Her third album will hit shelves later this year. Besides working in the studio, the singer also navigates countless rumors that she is currently in a relationship with British actor Callum Turner.

Speaking on relationships, she joked about being a “hopeless romantic” who “ignores the red flags” in the name of love. She insisted, “I think I have an idea of the kind of person I am in love and relationships, and I feel like it’s everything or nothing. When I’m with someone, I’m there to just give it my 100%, my all.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage