Watch Eddie Vedder Bring Out Bradley Cooper During BottleRock Festival for ‘A Star is Born’ Performance

During the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California, Pearl Jam brought out a special guest to perform—none other than Bradley Cooper, who portrayed an Eddie Vedder-type character in the 2018 film A Star is Born. Cooper joined Vedder on stage to perform “Maybe It’s Time,” which was featured in the film.

The two traded verses throughout the song, before joining again for the chorus and singing the final line together to fans’ delight. They were met with roaring applause as they stood from their stools to hug it out.

In 2018, Cooper claimed Vedder was a friend of his, stating that the Pearl Jam frontman was instrumental in his preparation for the character Jackson Maine.

“I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.”

However, Cooper also revealed that Vedder expressed doubt about the movie. “He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie,” Cooper explained. Still, the film, also starring Lady Gaga, did pretty well, featuring Gaga’s iconic vocals, Cooper’s versatile skill, and a great soundtrack.

Eddie Vedder Embraces “Maybe It’s Time” Even Thought He Initially Wasn’t Sure About A Star is Born

While Eddie Vedder seemingly wasn’t enthused about A Star is Born, he surely embraced the song “Maybe It’s Time,” written for the film by Jason Isbell. Vedder first performed the song in 2019 at a show in Arizona, and Isbell took to social media to share his enthusiasm.

“Holy sh-t Eddie Vedder sang my Bradley Cooper song in his set tonight,” Isbell wrote on Twitter/X at the time. “That is by far the strangest sentence I’ve ever composed but it’s certainly a huge honor. I was 12 when ‘Ten’ came out and by god I learned how to play every song on it.”

Now, at BottleRock, fans were loving Cooper’s surprise performance. In a fan-posted video of the duet, people rushed to the YouTube comments to share the love. “One of the most beautiful moments i’ve seen in years!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Sing it, Rocket!” in reference to Bradley Cooper’s Guardians of the Galaxy character.

