Flogging Molly Announce New LP ‘Anthem,’ Release New Live Single “The Croppy Boy ’98”

Flogging Molly is back.

Your favorite raucous Celtic punk rock band has a new album, Anthem, which is set to drop on September 9. (Pre-order here.)

And to celebrate the announcement, the band has released a new live music video for their single “The Croppy Boy ’98,” which you can check out below.

The Los Angeles-via-Dublin-born band has also shared upcoming U.S. and European tour dates, also below. And the band’s new album comes from their renewed partnership with producer, Steve Albini.

“With this record, we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years,” says the band’s singer and guitar player, Dave King. “I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record. For Flogging Molly, getting together and playing new songs is always the goal—and now we’re just getting excited to start playing these songs live and giving our fans a whole new era of Flogging Molly.”

As for their latest single, “The Croppy Boy ’98,” King calls it “a foot-stomping, rollicking ode to traditional Irish music.”

The new single’s live music video features footage of the band’s recent St. Patrick’s Day show and annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium.

Previously, Flogging Molly released the new single, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs,” which you can also see here below.

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters kick off their U.S. co-headlining trek tonight in Indianapolis, with the bands joined by openers Tiger Army and The Skints. Tickets are available here.

Anthem tracklist:

These Times Have Got Me Drinking A Song of Liberty Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails) No Last Goodbyes The Croppy Boy ’98 This Road Of Mine (Try) Keep The Man Down Now Is The Time Lead The Way These Are The Days The Parting Wave

Tour dates:

U.S. co-headlining tour with The Interrupters:

June 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park

June 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

June 17 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook

June 19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

June 21 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22 Washington, D.C The Anthem

June 24 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

June 26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

June 28 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl

June 30 New York, NY Pier 17

July 1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2 Lewiston, NY Artpark

July 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

September 9 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

September 10 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

September 11 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Outdoors – The Lot

September 13 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 16 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 17 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

September 21 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

European tour:

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima

July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat

July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival

July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival

July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival

August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

August 3 Tilburg, 013

August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival

August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival

August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester

August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham

August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 20 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

