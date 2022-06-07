Flogging Molly Announce New LP ‘Anthem,’ Release New Live Single “The Croppy Boy ’98”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Flogging Molly is back.

Your favorite raucous Celtic punk rock band has a new album, Anthem, which is set to drop on September 9. (Pre-order here.)

And to celebrate the announcement, the band has released a new live music video for their single “The Croppy Boy ’98,” which you can check out below.

The Los Angeles-via-Dublin-born band has also shared upcoming U.S. and European tour dates, also below. And the band’s new album comes from their renewed partnership with producer, Steve Albini.

“With this record, we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years,” says the band’s singer and guitar player, Dave King. “I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record. For Flogging Molly, getting together and playing new songs is always the goal—and now we’re just getting excited to start playing these songs live and giving our fans a whole new era of Flogging Molly.”

As for their latest single, “The Croppy Boy ’98,” King calls it “a foot-stomping, rollicking ode to traditional Irish music.”

The new single’s live music video features footage of the band’s recent St. Patrick’s Day show and annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium.

Previously, Flogging Molly released the new single, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs,” which you can also see here below.

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters kick off their U.S. co-headlining trek tonight in Indianapolis, with the bands joined by openers Tiger Army and The Skints. Tickets are available here.

Anthem tracklist:

  1. These Times Have Got Me Drinking
  2. A Song of Liberty
  3. Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)
  4. No Last Goodbyes
  5. The Croppy Boy ’98
  6. This Road Of Mine
  7. (Try) Keep The Man Down
  8. Now Is The Time
  9. Lead The Way
  10. These Are The Days
  11. The Parting Wave

Tour dates: 

U.S. co-headlining tour with The Interrupters: 

June 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 
June 8 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park 
June 10 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre 
June 11 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 
June 12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre 
June 14 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park 
June 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory 
June 17 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 
June 18 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook 
June 19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion 
June 21 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater 
June 22 Washington, D.C The Anthem 
June 24 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann 
June 25 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! 
June 26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE 
June 28 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl 
June 30 New York, NY Pier 17 
July 1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion 
July 2 Lewiston, NY Artpark 
July 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage 
September 9 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors 
September 10 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater 
September 11 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Outdoors – The Lot 
September 13 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater 
September 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 
September 16 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater 
September 17 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater 
September 21 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

European tour: 

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima 
July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat 
July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival 
July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena 
July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena 
July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle 
July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival 
July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival 
August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457 
August 3 Tilburg, 013 
August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival 
August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival 
August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester 
August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham 
August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town 
August 20 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street 

Photo by Katie Hovland / Speak Easy PR

Leave a Reply

Caroline McCaskey

Watch: Fiddler Caroline McCaskey Plays the National Anthem on a Saw
Neil Young around the time of writing "Heart of Gold"

Behind the Meaning of the Song: “Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young