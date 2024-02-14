Watch Flatland Cavalry Pay Tribute to Toby Keith During Their First Headlining Show at the Ryman

Flatland Cavalry made their headlining debut at the iconic Ryman Auditorium last Saturday (February 10). The band delivered a 20-song setlist before launching into a multi-song encore for the sold-out crowd. They played original songs as well as covers. One of those covers was Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Keith passed away on February 5 and left the wider country music community in mourning. Before he died, the Oklahoma native created a catalog of music that inspired countless younger artists. Cleto Cordero and the rest of Flatland Cavalry are likely among those that Keith’s music helped to shape. As a result, the band and their opener, Colby Acuff performed one of the late singer’s signature tunes for the Ryman crowd.

“Y’all sing it for Toby, now,” Cordero said, introducing the song. He took the first verse. Then, Cordero and Acuff shared vocal duties on the first chorus before Acuff took center stage to sing the second verse. In the video below you can hear how excited the crowd was for their rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Those who want to see Flatland Cavalry, Colby Acuff, and Kaitlin Butts live are in luck. They kicked off their Wandering Star Tour last year and it’s still going strong. The tour doesn’t end until July. Check out the full list of dates below and head to StubHub for tickets.