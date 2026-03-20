Watch Florida Georgia Line Perform Together Again for the First Time Since Split

Releasing their fifth studio album in February 2021 with Life Rolls On, Florida Georgia Line found success with songs like “I Love My Country” and “Long Live.” The album peaked at No. 3 on the US Top Country Albums chart. Although fans praised the album, it would mark the last time Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley entered the studio together. The two announced the split of Florida Georgia Line in 2022. While going their separate ways, the pair reunited on Thursday for a special performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hosting the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Broken Bow Records invited some of the top talents in the city to help celebrate Jason Aldean. It made sense that organizers would call on both Hubbard and Kelley. The pair helped write the hit song “You Make It Easy” alongside Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt. The song brought Aldean another No. 1 hit as it topped the US Country Airplay chart.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard reunite on stage for the first time since Florida Georgia Line split up. pic.twitter.com/xdGXHAboVY — Country Central (@CountryCentral) March 20, 2026

Given the success of the song, fans in attendance were shocked when Hubbard and Kelley shared the stage. Already gaining nearly 50,000 viewers, fans loved seeing the two reconnect, especially on the stage that made them famous.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Song That Made Florida Georgia Line an Overnight Success]

Tyler Hubbard Blames Social Media For Florida Georgia Line Rumors

As for the moment that marked the end of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard insisted there was no bad blood between the two. “BK stuck to his convictions and led with his gut and decided to make a decision based on his passion. I set a boundary that I wasn’t willing to cross and it is what it is. We both accepted it way before the internet accepted it.”

Thanks to his years in the spotlight, Hubbard understood how crazy social media can get. And he promised, “This only became big and dramatic on the internet. There’s not a good guy, bad guy in this equation. There’s not a right or a wrong. Everyone wants to do that on the Internet. They want to say, ‘right, wrong, good guy, bad guy. Team BK, Team T-Hub.’ It’s not even like that.”

Whatever differences once stood between them, the connection that built their success is still there. And for a few minutes in Nashville, it felt like Florida Georgia Line never split.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)