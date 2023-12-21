Watch: Green Day Shares Behind the Scenes Look at the Making of New Single “Dilemma”

Green Day recently released a new single titled “Dilemma,” and they’ve subsequently dropped a behind the scenes video of the making of the song at RAK Studios in London. The band worked with producer Rob Cavallo on the song, and the video shows them hard at work in the studio, but also taking in the sights of London.

“Dilemma” is Green Day’s third single from the forthcoming album Saviors, which is due out on January 19. The single is preceded by “The American Dream is Killing Me” and Look Ma, No Brains!”

“‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement about the song’s release. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

The lyrics are brutal and honest, with lines like, I was sober now I’m drunk again/ I’m in trouble and in love again/ I don’t want to be a dead man walking / I don’t want to be a dead man walking. The accompanying black and white music video finds Armstrong passed out on the ground reciting the vulnerable lyrics.

Green Day on How Saviors Will "Bridge the Gap" Between Two Favorite Albums

Recently, the band spoke about how Saviors will “bridge the gap” between two of their most beloved albums, Dookie—which turns 30 next year—and American Idiot, which turns 20. “I think that [Saviors] is sort of the best of everything that Green Day has,” said Armstrong in conversation with 102.1 The Edge. “[It’s] the 30 years of experience that we have, kind of come together. Whether it’s something from Dookie or American Idiot, I think somehow we were able to bridge the gap in making something that is like an essential record for us.”

Additionally, Green Day will join Ludacris, Aqua, and more artists at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31. The full lineup also includes Ellie Goulding, Loud Luxury x Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Paul Russell, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Featured Image by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson