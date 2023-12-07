Green Day, Aqua, Ludacris, and More Added to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Lineup

2023 is coming to a close. That means a New Year’s celebration is right around the corner. This year, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature a star-studded lineup featuring some of today’s biggest hitmakers. Additionally, the lineup will contain a healthy dose of nostalgia for the millennial crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will ring in the new year in New York. The live special will also feature satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jeannie Mal will host the Los Angeles broadcast and Dayanara Torres will host the Spanish-speaking party from Puerto Rico, according to ABC News.

[RELATED: Elle King and Rachel Smith Slated to Co-Host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’]

The party in Los Angeles will feature performances from a stacked lineup of artists from a variety of genres. Viewers will see performances from Ludacris, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp, Green Day, and more.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Los Angeles Lineup and Performances

Aqua

Elle Goulding

Green Day

Ludacris

Loud Luxury x Two Friends and Bebe Rexha

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones

Janelle Monáe

Paul Russell

Thirty Seconds to Mars

‘90s Europop favorites Aqua will capitalize on the popularity of The Barbie Movie and perform “Barbie Girl” during the special. The band will also perform “Doctor Jones.”

Doechii will take the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage to perform “What It Is” and “Persuasive” during the show.

[RELATED: Green Day Explains How New Album ‘Saviors’ “Bridges the Gap” Between ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’]

Green Day will deliver another dose of nostalgia. They’ll perform “Basket Case,” “Welcome to Paradise,” and “Holiday.” Additionally, they’ll play the live debut of the new track “Dilemma” from their upcoming album Saviors.

Reneé Rapp will join forces with Coco Jones to perform “Talk Too Much” and “Tummy Hurts.”

Ludacris will bring some Southern hospitality to the Los Angeles party when he performs a medley of his biggest hits.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will team up for “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance,” and “Good Times.” They’ll also cover Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be broadcast live on December 31 on ABC. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Featured image by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson