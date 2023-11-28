Watch: Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor Bring Christmas Joy With ‘Wrap Me Up’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor teamed up recently for a new Christmas song called “Wrap Me Up,” and the two appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their holiday tune. The set was decorated with festive trees and fake snow, with Fallon appearing in a velvet burgundy suit and Trainor in an elaborate Christmas cookie-themed dress. Their backup singers were even dressed to the nines, resembling snowmen in white sequin dresses.

The song itself is fun and playful, with Fallon starting out by naming what his possible gifts could be. Trainor kicks it into high gear by singing, Wrap me up in your arms this Christmas / You don’t need a wishlist / It’s like Christmas magic / I’m the whole damn package. Essentially, the tune alludes to the age-old saying, “my presence is your present.”

Fallon seemed to be on the track for comedic effect, as he added tidbits to the lyrics like, I’ll go get the ribbons, to which Trainor responded, Baby you don’t get it. There’s a teasing element to the song that would make it a fun performance for a couple doing Christmas karaoke.

Near the middle of the song, Fallon donned sunglasses and slipped easily into Christmas rapping. Wrapping? Rapping. Trainor and the backup singers performed behind him as he leaned in close to the camera and sang directly to the audience, We’re deckin’ halls, ’cause Santa’s coming Christmas Eve / Big shiny balls, all up on that Christmas tree / Eggnog in my cup / Got them carols turning way up / And I don’t need much, but what you’d get me?

This may be Fallon’s first Christmas song with Meghan Trainor, but it’s not his first Christmas song ever. In previous years, he released the pandemic-themed holiday song “It Was A…(Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. He also previously spoke about what he loves about the holiday season in an NBC press release about “Wrap Me Up.”

“If you know me, you know that I love the holidays,” he said. “I love holiday music, and if it were up to me, I would listen to ‘Jingle Bells’ in August.” He continued, speaking of the origin of the song. “I’ve always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor. She’s a friend of the show, she’s an amazing performer, songwriter, and she said, ‘Yeah, I’d be down to do something with you. What ideas do you have, for like a holiday song?’”

He continued excitedly, “I get a call from Meghan. And she goes, ‘Hey, I took your idea, and instead of ‘Wrap It Up,’ I made it into ‘Wrap Me Up,’ like I’m the gift.’ She played me this song, and let me tell you something, she can sing. This song is a bop. This song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps. This song’s a Christmas banger!”

(Featured Image by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)