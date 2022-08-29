Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs

Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet.

“People told him he wasn’t country enough,” Jack Harlow said as he introduced the singer before rattling off his long list of accolades. “Now he can make whatever type of music he damn well pleases.”

Brown was among the remote performers of the evening, taking a neon-lit stage in nearby Fort Lee, New Jersey. The crowd rose to the occasion, waving their hands along to the country star as he sang, Ain’t life grand? / Only ones I keep around me is my fam. The performance used mixed-reality technology powered by The Famous Group.

The show-stopping performance further cemented his crossover appeal. The Tennessee native left a mark on the evening with his trap-influenced tune with spitfire lyrics penned alongside hitmakers Kameron Alexander and Mike Posner. Check it out below.

Brown is the first male country artist to perform on the show since it launched in 1984. Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift have also taken the VMA stage in recent years to represent the country world.

The visual for “Grand” scored a late VMA nomination for “Song of the Summer.” The competition was stiff, as Brown went head-to-head with 15 other chart-topping musicians like Harry Styles (“Late Night Talking”), Lizzo (“About Damn Time” and Marshmello x Khalid (“Numb”). Ultimately the award went to Jack Harlow for the Tik Tok anthem “First Class.”

“Grand” is taken from Brown’s upcoming album, Different Man, slated for release on September 9. The impending album is the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2018 LP, Experiment, which included a number of hits including “Heaven” and “Lose It.” His most recent country No. 1 hit was “Like I Love Country Music.”

Photo by Alex Alvga / Courtesy Jen Vessio PR