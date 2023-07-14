Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown Team Up on Bebe Rexha-Penned “Nothing Compares to You”

Two of country music’s rising superstars have teamed up on a new song. On Friday (July 14), Mickey Guyton dropped her new single, “Nothing Compares to You,” featuring Kane Brown. The smoldering, R&B-tinged country ballad finds the pair singing about a love that can’t be replaced.

The first verse sees Guyton taking the lead about how she never expected to find true love until she met “the one.” This leads into the chorus that has her and Brown joining voices as they sing, Take my money and all of my time/All of my favorite songs that I write/If I ain’t got you, baby, nothing will do, baby/’Cause nothing compares to you.

The song was written by pop star Bebe Rexha, country star Tyler Hubbard and hit songwriter Jordan Schmidt. Guyton says that she felt a connection to the lyrics via her relationship with her husband, Grant Savoy. “This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it,” Guyton shares in a press release. “Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!”

This is Brown’s latest duet following the success of “Thank God,” his chart-topping duet with his wife Katelyn Brown. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in February 2023, making them the first married couple to achieve the feat on the chart since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s duet “It’s Your Love” in 1997.

Rexha and Hubbard have worked together in the past on the monstrous hit, “Meant to Be,” which Rexha released as a collaborative single with Florida Georgia Line in 2017. It is Rexha’s first song to be certified diamond for sales of more than 10 million copies and FGL’s second.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes/Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville