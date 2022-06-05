Watch: Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s Adorable 4-Year-Old Daughter Sings “You Can Rest” During Soundcheck

Lady A’s Hillary Scott is a proud parent and it shows.

In a post on Instagram, Scott shared a precious video of her 4-year-old daughter, Betsy Mack, (who is a twin to sister Emory JoAnn), performing the song “You Can Rest,” written by Scott and her Lady A partner, Dave Haywood.

In the video, Scott is beaming with pride as she helps her daughter keep the mic in place. Betsy has no fear, taking the reigns on the song, singing the beautiful lyrics with mom singing back up at parts.

You can rest, you can rest / In the one who never breaks His promises / Close your eyes, talk to Him

When you’re scared and feel the darkness rolling in / In your worry and your pain, just breathe in and out His name / Jesus, oh, Jesus / And you can rest,” she sings in the sweetest little voice.

“Sweet Betsy asked to sing this at soundcheck today. Hearing her conviction in the line “when you’re scared and feel the darkness rolling in…” brings tears to my eyes EVERY time.” Scott wrote alongside the video. “I love seeing God shine through her. I love how much she loves to sing and that it’s never ever forced on her…it’s only when she feels it. Genuine and pure. I’m a proud Mama. 💕💕💕 #youcanrest”

At the end of the video, you can hear Scott ask Emory if she wants to sing one. No word on whether or not Emory took her up on the offer, we’ll stay tuned to see if we get a video of Emory. But there’s no doubt that Scott has at least one future star on her hands.

Watch Betsy sing “You Can Rest.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic