Watch: Rod Stewart Performs “Baby Jane” and “Sweet Caroline” at Queen’s Jubilee

It was a celebration fit for a Queen.

In fact. that’s exactly who the star-studded Platinum Jubilee, held at Buckingham Palace, was for. Queen Elizabeth II held the event in celebration of her 70-year-reign and in honor of her beloved Commonwealth. The four-day party concluded Saturday night (June 4) with a one-of-a-kind Platinum Party At The Palace concert.

A-list artists such as the band Queen, Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, and more, were on tap to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch. Rod Stewart was one of the celebrities chosen to perform for the Queen, who was not in attendance due to “mobility issues.”

“I’m so happy just to be part of it,” Stewart told Naga Munchetty in an interview on BBC before performing at the Jubilee. ”Because there was a point where I thought, ‘Oh no, they don’t want me.’ And I was over the moon when I was signed on.”

He continued, “I’m singing a song that I never ever sang before. It’s going to be nerve-wracking because usually, I like to rehearse thoroughly, but this time I won’t have a chance.”

Stewart took the stage decked out in black pin-stripe pants and a bold yellow blazer, complete with a white pocket square. He began with a rocking rendition of “Baby Jane” as the crowd sang along, waving British flags in the air.

Before Stewart kicked off his second song, he told the crowd, “The BBC made me sing it. Join me in making it comfortable for me.” That song? “Sweet Caroline,” a favorite anthem of England fans. While Stewart may not have chosen that song, the crowd certainly enjoyed the performance. Fans, singing along to the chorus, certainly hit their cue with chants of so good, so good, and bah bah bah. Even the royals—Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte, got in on the act, singing along and waving their flags up high.

Check out Stewart’s performance below.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images