Willie Nelson’s Team Issues Health Update on 91-Year-Old Music Icon

First taking the stage during the 1950s, it is hard to believe that Willie Nelson continues to perform and even release new music. With almost seven decades in the spotlight, Nelson serenaded fans with hit songs like “Always on My Mind”, “Seven Spanish Angels”, and “One the Road Again.” Most recently, Nelson released his 75th studio album, The Border, on May 31, 2024. And while loving nothing more than to perform in front of his fans, the country icon recently canceled his performance at the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival due to “not feeling well.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While artists are known for canceling shows for all sorts of reasons, Nelson’s cancellations caused concern for many fans given he is currently 91 years old. According to the schedule, Nelson was meant to perform in Georgia alongside other headlining acts like Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and even Bob Dylan.

With fans worried about Nelson and his health, the singer’s team released a statement, promising the icon is going to make a full recovery. “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

Promoting other acts in the Outlaw Music Festival, Nelson’s team added, “In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled.

[RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Says Willie Nelson Must Be in the Next ‘Road House’ Movie]

Fans Share Their Love For Willie Nelson

While giving fans an update, the tweet gained nearly one million views with comments reading, “Hang in there and get well Willie. None of us are ready to roll you up yet. See you soon.” Another person explained, “Jesus you scared the heck out of us. Professionally speaking, if he is gonna be ok, do not start off with we regret to inform you about a 91-year-old.”

Jesus you scared the heck out of us.



Professionally speaking, if he is gonna be ok, do not start off with we regret to inform you about a 91 year old. pic.twitter.com/lpExhkXqpn — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 21, 2024

Back in February, when the festival was announced, Nelson shared his excitement to get back on the road, stating, “This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

With the icon resting for a few days, it is only a matter of time before he hits the stage once again.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)