Watch Marcus King Debut New Song Off ‘Mood Swings’ Album on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Marcus King is less than a month away from releasing his new album Mood Swings. He has released three tracks from the collection so far. “F—k My Life Up Again,” “Hero” and the title track gave listeners an idea of what to expect from the record. Last night (March 11), King appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut a new song. Watch him perform the piano-driven “Delilah” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

King’s previous releases have showcased his guitar work. He’s been called a guitar player’s guitar player and is widely known for his chops. However, with Mood Swings, he’s dialing that back and letting his soaring soulful voice and deep-cutting songwriting do all the work. “Delilah” sees a bit of a departure from that. It includes plenty of Kings’ blues-rock guitar playing in the second half.

[Marcus King Tour 2024: Get Tickets]

King began the performance seated behind a white grand piano on a darkened stage. Unseen backup singers created a beautiful three-part harmony as an organist fleshed out the sound of his piano playing. Then, after the first verse, he walked away from the piano, joined the band onstage, and picked up his guitar to rip into a rocking solo before finishing the song.

King spoke about the song in a statement. “It’s a coming-of-age tale about learning how to love and how to allow yourself to stay still long enough to be loved,” he said. About playing piano on television for the first time, King said, “There was no hiding behind the guitar at all.”

04/06 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN w/ Chris Stapleton

04/13 – 10 Annual Major Rager – Augusta, GA

04/19 – Moon Crush “Pink Moon” Festival – Miramar Beach, FL

0506 – The Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

05/07- Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

05/08- Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

05/10- The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

05/11- Grand Sierra Ballroom – Reno, NV

05/14- The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA\

05/15- The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

05/17- The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

05/18- Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

05/22- The Monument – Rapid City, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

05/24- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

05/25- Harrah’s Stir Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

05/26- EPIC Event Center – Green Bay, WI

05/29- The Pageant – St Louis, MO

05/30- GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

05/31- Blossom Music Center – Cleveland OH w/ Chris Stapleton

06/01- Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

06/02- Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

06/04- College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

06/06- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

06/07- Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA w/ Chris Stapleton

06/08- Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

06/10- Ruby Amphitheater – Morgantown, WV

06/12- T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

06/13- Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Ridgefield, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

06/14- The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

06/15- Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX w/ Chris Stapleton

07/11- Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY w/ Chris Stapleton

07/12- The Pavilion at Star Lake – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

07/13- Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

07/ 16- Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

07/18- Huntington Center – Toledo, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

07/19- Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

07/20- The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

09/04- Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

09/06- Grey Eagle Event Center – Calgary, AB

09/07- Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

09/09- Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

09/13- Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

09/14- London Music Hall – London, ON

09/17- Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

09/19- Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

09/20- Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

09/21- The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

09/24- Avondale Brewing – Birmingham, AL

09/26- Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

09/28- The Sylvee, Madison, WI

09/29- Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IA

10/07- Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/09- State Theatre – Portland, ME

10/11- House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

10/12- The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

10/13- Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

10/17- La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

10/18- Sala Apolo – Barcelona, Spain

10/20- Fabrique Milano – Milan, Italy

10/21- Komplex 457 – Zurich, Switzerland

10/23- Le Transbordeur – Lyon, France

10/25- Essigfabrik – Cologne, Germany

10/27- Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

10/28- De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium

10/29- AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

10/31- Metropol – Berlin, Germany

11/01- The Grey Hall – Copenhagen, Denmark

11/03- Bataclan – Paris, France

11/05- Eventim Apollo – London, UK

11/06- Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

11/07- Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

11/09- O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

11/10- The Great Hall – Cardiff, UK

11/12- Olympia – Dublin, Ireland

Mood Swings drops on April 5.

Featured Image by

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.