Yola Performs “Stand for Myself” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Live from the Ed Sullivan Theatre, accompanied by Late Night’s great Jon Batiste, she performed this title track from her new album.

Yola performed a spectacular rendition of her latest single and title song of her new album, Stand For Myself, produced by the great Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.

Yola’s performance was taped live at the Ed Sullivan Theatre and included Oscar-winning Late Show music director/virtuoso, the beloved Jon Batiste on piano; Andy Stack is on guitar, Ray Jacildo on keys, Mike Montgomery from Durand Jones & The Indications is on bass and rising singer-songwriter Aaron Fraser on drums.



Watch the video below:

Stand For Myself, the album, will be released on July 30, 2021. According to her press reps, it reflects Yola’s belief in the “possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career.”

Billboard hailed the album as bringing a singular sonic shift to her music; they named “Diamond Studded Shoes” as one of the best songs of 2021 so far.

Entertainment Weekly wrote that “her vocals recall the poise and grandeur of music’s greatest vintage pop singers, from Dusty Springfield to Shirley Bassey.”



Produced by Dan Auerbach, the album traces a musical thread to Yola’s most eclectic musical inspirations growing up in Bristol, England. These include the seminal albums Yola discovered via her mother’s 70s record collection merged with her love of eclectic British radio, with its fluid mix of rock, 90s neo soul, R&B, and britpop.



Yola will co-headline Orville Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks on Thursday, July 22. She will be one of few artists to perform at both Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival in the same year this summer. She will also be performing dates with Chris Stapleton on his rescheduled tour in 2021, including Madison Square Garden on October 8, and two nights at Bridgestone Arena on Oct 22-23.

For more information and tickets please visit: www.iamyola.com





Tracklist:



1. Barely Alive

2. Dancing Away In Tears

3. Diamond Studded Shoes

4. Be My Friend

5. Great Divide

6. Starlight

7. If I Had To Do It All Again

8. Now You’re Here

9. Whatever You Want

10. Break The Bough

11. Like A Photograph

12. Stand For Myself



Live dates include:



2021

July 22 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO – w/ Orville Peck

July 23-July 25 – Newport Folk Festival

July 30-Aug 1 – Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 6 – Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 7 – DTE Energy Music Theatre. Clarkston, MI – w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 21 – Globe Life Park. Arlington, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 22 – Outlaw Music Festival – Austin360 Amphitheater

Sep 4 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sep 10 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

Sep 11 – Moon River Festival

Sep 12 – Sing Out Loud Festival

Sep 16 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Maryland Height, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 17 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Birmingham, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 18 – The Wharf Amphitheatre. Orange Beach, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 24 – Doheny State Beach – Dana Point, CA

Sep 25 – Ruoff Music Center. Noblesville, IN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 26 – Ohana Music Festival

Oct 8 – Madison Square Garden. NYC, NY – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 14 – Mizzou Arena. Columbia, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 15 – Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln, NE – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 16 – Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls, SD – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 21 – Riverbend Music Center. Cincinnati, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 22 & 23 – Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 28 – United Supermarket Arena. Lubbock, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 29 – Isleta Amphitheater. Albuquerque, NM – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 30 – AK-Chin Pavilion. Phoenix, AZ – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 4 – Frank Erwin Center. Austin, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 5 – BOK Center. Tulsa, OK – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Woodlands, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 3 – FedEx Forum. Memphis, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 4 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Biloxi, MS – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 5 – Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton



2022

Feb 1-5 – Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Mar 3 – Ryman Auditorium. Nashville, TN

April 20 – Huntington Center. Toledo, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 21 – Schottenstein Center. Columbus, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 23 – A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY – w/ Chris Stapleton

