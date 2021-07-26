Yola Performs “Stand for Myself” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Live from the Ed Sullivan Theatre, accompanied by Late Night’s great Jon Batiste, she performed this title track from her new album.
Yola performed a spectacular rendition of her latest single and title song of her new album, Stand For Myself, produced by the great Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.
Yola’s performance was taped live at the Ed Sullivan Theatre and included Oscar-winning Late Show music director/virtuoso, the beloved Jon Batiste on piano; Andy Stack is on guitar, Ray Jacildo on keys, Mike Montgomery from Durand Jones & The Indications is on bass and rising singer-songwriter Aaron Fraser on drums.
Watch the video below:
Stand For Myself, the album, will be released on July 30, 2021. According to her press reps, it reflects Yola’s belief in the “possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career.”
Billboard hailed the album as bringing a singular sonic shift to her music; they named “Diamond Studded Shoes” as one of the best songs of 2021 so far.
Entertainment Weekly wrote that “her vocals recall the poise and grandeur of music’s greatest vintage pop singers, from Dusty Springfield to Shirley Bassey.”
Produced by Dan Auerbach, the album traces a musical thread to Yola’s most eclectic musical inspirations growing up in Bristol, England. These include the seminal albums Yola discovered via her mother’s 70s record collection merged with her love of eclectic British radio, with its fluid mix of rock, 90s neo soul, R&B, and britpop.
Yola will co-headline Orville Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks on Thursday, July 22. She will be one of few artists to perform at both Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival in the same year this summer. She will also be performing dates with Chris Stapleton on his rescheduled tour in 2021, including Madison Square Garden on October 8, and two nights at Bridgestone Arena on Oct 22-23.
For more information and tickets please visit: www.iamyola.com
Tracklist:
1. Barely Alive
2. Dancing Away In Tears
3. Diamond Studded Shoes
4. Be My Friend
5. Great Divide
6. Starlight
7. If I Had To Do It All Again
8. Now You’re Here
9. Whatever You Want
10. Break The Bough
11. Like A Photograph
12. Stand For Myself
Live dates include:
2021
