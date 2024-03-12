Luke Combs Unloads on the Carolina Panthers After Brian Burns Trade: “It’s Just Becoming Slow Torture at This Point”

Luke Combs is voicing what every Carolina Panthers fan is thinking right now. The musician blasted the team on social media for what he considers a few boneheaded decisions.

Videos by American Songwriter

Combs called out the fact that the Panthers traded several talented players without getting much to show for it. Back in 2023, the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. They received a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-round pick, but they didn’t receive a first-round pick. Now, the team traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants.

Combs blasted the team for not securing a first-round pick for the trade. In Combs’ opinion, the Panthers didn’t get the value of trading either talent. A self-professed fan of the team, Combs said it was torturous watching the team make bad calls.

He tweeted, “WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point.”

.@Panthers WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 12, 2024

In response, several commenters agreed with Combs. One person wrote, “This is hilarious bro Luke Combs crashing out over the Panthers is not what I expected to see today.” Another commented, “It could be worse brother…. As a Cowboys lifetime fan, it could be worse.”

In a separate interview with Country 929, Combs talked about his own previous football experience. He said he was always a class clown on the team.

Combs said, “I was the class clown of the locker room. I was, like, ‘locker room entertainment guy.’ Those guys that are always cuttin’ up. Y’know the scene in Remember the Titans when they’re singing. That was me. I was that guy — I loved football, I wish I would’ve committed myself to it a lot more than I did. I didn’t have the work ethic that I needed to do that, or the drive at that age to do anything. But it was easy. It was fun. I liked hittin’ people and I liked singing so I got to accomplish both things at the same time.”

Of course, if things don’t work out for Combs with the Panthers, then he can always root for the Detroit Lions. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is reportedly a fan of his. During a media session, Flipp said, “Luke Combs also has another song called, ‘The Part.’ You guys know what he talks about on that one? Yeah, it’s kind of ironic. So, then he’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s also this other part that no one talks about. There’s other things that you’ve got to do in your jobs that you aren’t fired up about or whatever. So, it’s that other part too. No one talks about that part.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude]