Watch: Olivia Minogue Gives Eerie Performance of Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” on ‘The Voice’

Team Niall is home to some big voices, and one of those belongs to Olivia Minogue, who performed Evanescence’s best-known song, “Bring Me To Life” on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. She began with a well-rehearsed execution of the opening verse, which carries the weight of Amy Lee’s higher register paired with hushed vocals in the original, before launching into the rest of the rock-heavy song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Minogue frequently dropped into guttural vocals, which added extra emphasis and showed off her technique. She also reached high during other moments, including an explosive high note near the end of the song which had Gwen Stefani reeling in surprise. Her voice held a warbling quality through most of the performance, which weakened some of the more delicate opening phrases. That could be attributed to nerves, or simply her style of singing.

The performance received standing ovations from Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. This performance by Minogue comes a week after she wowed the judges during the Battle Rounds, where she and Laura Williams took on Ella Henderson’s “Ghost.”

[RELATED: Watch: Rudi and Joslynn Rose Wield Evanescence’s “My Immortal” in Recent Battle on ‘The Voice’]

“Olivia, you’re such a solid, solid singer,” Horan said at the time, following the performance. “I just knew that you two were going to come out and smash it because every time I’ve been ’round rehearsals with you, you’ve nailed it every time. I have to go gut feeling, thinking about the next round.”

Horan chose Minogue, and she went on to her Knockouts performance. Fans took to the comments of the YouTube video, sharing their love for Minogue and others on Team Niall. One fan noted that “Bring Me To Life” is a particularly hard song to sing, but that she did “exceptionally well.” Another noted that Minogue kept the “ethereal sound, [and] kept the intensity emotional and focused.”

After her Battle Round with Laura Williams, Minogue posted about the win on social media. “I wish you all could’ve seen more of me and Laura Williams sing our hearts out, but man I am grateful,” she wrote. She also had touching words for her Battle Rounds partner. “Such an amazing exciting experience and there’s no one else I’d rather do it with. Laura is an incredible vocalist and an incredible human.”

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC