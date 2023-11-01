‘The Voice’ Contestant Olivia Minogue Lands an Emotional Battle Round Win with “Ghost”

Emotions ran high as the Battle Rounds continued last night on The Voice. Niall Horan’s team members Olivia Minogue and Laura Williams took on Ella Henderson’s “Ghost” but only one could continue to haunt the competition in the next round.

Both singers gave the song their all. But when it came time to make the decision, Horan had to go with his gut instinct. He decided to take Minogue into the Three-Way Knockouts and send Williams home. While making his decision, he said, “Olivia, you’re such a solid, solid singer. I just knew that you two were going to come out and smash it because every time I’ve been ’round rehearsals with you, you’ve nailed it every time. I have to go gut feeling, thinking about the next round. The winner of this battle is Olivia.”

During the broadcast, a tearful Minogue shared her feelings on her win. “Niall chose me which means so much.” She added, “At least I knew I was going to be emotional.”

As for Horan, he has high hopes for his team moving forward. “Olivia’s growth between the Blinds and the Battles has been amazing. So, I’m excited to see what she does in the Three-Way Knockouts,” he said. Then, Horan added, “I still have one steal left, but I’m being really selective because Team Niall is so strong.”

After the show, Minogue took to social media to talk about her victory. “I wish you all could’ve seen more of me and Laura Williams sing our hearts out, but man I am grateful,” she wrote. “Such an amazing exciting experience and there’s no one else I’d rather do it with. Laura is an incredible vocalist and an incredible human,” she said of her Battle partner. “I love her so much. Truly a light.”

Then, addressing her coach she said, “Thank you Niall Horan for believing in me and helping me move forward in this competition. Eternally grateful.” Minogue went on to say that she hopes she can make him proud in the Knockouts.

The competition heats up with The Voice returns next Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

