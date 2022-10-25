Watch: Paramore Plays “All I Wanted” Live for the First Time

Of all the nostalgia fodder that happened this weekend in Las Vegas during the inaugural When We Were Young festival, Paramore’s set was undoubtedly at the top of the “must-see” list. They made their appearance even sweeter by giving an old album cut its live debut.

Almost all of the songs on Paramore’s Brand New Eyes album have found their way into their live setlist at one point or another, but the fan-favorite “All I Wanted” has been notably absent. With a soaring high note towards the end of the track, fans chalked up not playing the song to the strain it would put on frontwoman Hayley Williams’ voice.

Nevertheless, hot off announcing their latest album, the group took the stage in Vegas and ran through the number. Williams belted out the titular note with ease, singing, all I wanted was you. From the fan-shot video below, you can tell just how much the crowd was waiting for the three-piece to bring this one out.

Paramore has been reviving a fair amount of old material as of late. Earlier this month, the group added “Misery Business” back into their setlist after retiring it in 2018. At the time, the song’s lyrics were causing a stir online for being “anti-feminist.” The line in question is: Once a whore, you’re nothing more / I’m sorry, that’ll never change.

“What we did not know was that just about five minutes after I got canceled for saying the word ‘whore’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was ok. Make it make sense,” Williams said during their first live show in five years.

She continued, “I’m not gonna preach about it. I’m just gonna say thank you for being nostalgic about this because this is one of the coolest moments of our show, and it’s very nice to feel like there’s a reason to bring it back that’s positive.”

Photo Courtesy of The Oriel Co.