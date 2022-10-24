Celebrities From Jason Isbell to Lynda Carter React to the Tragic Passing of Actor and Musician Leslie Jordan

Monday (October 24), the universally beloved Emmy Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Jordan died.

Sadly, the entertainer passed away after a car accident took his life. He was just 67 years old. According to reports on Monday, Jordan’s car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. It was believed he was experiencing a medical episode, which led to the crash.

Jordan, a star of Will & Grace, also famously produced a gospel album with none other than Dolly Parton. He also recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

Immediately following his death, many took to social media to remember the acclaimed sweetheart of a man. Here, we culled a number of those reactions.

Dolly Parton

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Lynda Carter

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Jason Isbell

“Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking.”

George Takei

“I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

“Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show

“Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Kim Fields

“I can barely see through my tears to write this: i loved my dear friend so much; profound heartbreak and devastation has taken over all of me… well shit… #lesliejordan“

Janey Jacke

“Heartbroken by the news that Leslie Jordan has passed away, such an icon and truly one of my favorite actors of all times”

Jake Blount

“Had the chance to work with Leslie Jordan once as part of a @PBS shoot with @theamericanpops and he was a total class act. Cordial and kind, and brought amazing energy to the set. A real professional. He will be missed!”

TJ Osborne

“Thank you for bringing us all so much joy, Leslie. We will meet again on that beautiful shore.”

Hillary Scott

“I first met Leslie when I got the opportunity to interview him (I was SO nervous bc he was my first ever interview!) on @applemiusic Country Faith Radio. We talked about his gospel album and his gospel roots. We also learned of just how much we had in common. We are both Tennesseans, I’m a twin mom, and he has twin sisters, a love of old hymns, and there was much more…most importantly a faith in God that poured out of him in our time together. We had lunch after we chatted over FaceTime and it was a JOY to spend those few hours with him. If you followed Leslie on Instagram over the pandemic you know that there is arguably no one who was a brighter more comedic light in such an unsteady and scary time. Not to mention his incredible talent that he lended to film and tv for so many years. Goodness gracious I’m sad. Lord be near his family and friends and give them comfort.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images