Watch: Paul McCartney, Elton John Discuss Abbey Road’s Legacy in New Documentary Trailer

The first trailer for Mary McCartney’s Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing is here. The deep dive into the storied history of the venue will arrive via Disney+ on Dec. 16, coinciding with the studio’s 90th anniversary.

In the trailer, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Roger Waters recount their experiences in the iconic recording studio alongside archival footage of their sessions circa the ’60s and ’70s. “A huge part of my record collection was made in this room,” Noel Gallagher noted in the trailer.

Later, the elder McCartney talks of The Beatles’ famous sessions in Abbey Road and the instruments used to create their album of the same name.

While the trailer showcases the high points of the studio’s narrative, it also delves into a lull they experienced in the ’70s and how a partnership with George Lucas and his (at the time) burgeoning Star Wars idea turned things around. The now-iconic score was recorded at Abbey Road, giving those hallowed halls a much-needed rebirth.

Check out all of these moments – as well as snippets of interviews with David Gilmour, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason – in the trailer below.

If These Walls Could Sing comes on the heels of Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary, which features footage of The Beatles in Abbey Road recording cuts from Let It Be and Abbey Road.

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney announced a box set called The 7” Singles. The career-spanning boxset will highlight the best of the singer’s solo discography. “I hope the songs in this boxset bring back fun memories for you too,” McCartney said in a statement. “They do for me, and there will be more to come.”

Photo: Abbey Road album cover